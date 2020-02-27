Josephine C. Klempay, 83, of McMurray, died unexpectedly Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of her high school sweetheart, the late Paul R. Klempay Sr.; loving mother of Paul R. Klempay Jr., Joseph (late Donna) Klempay and Richard A. (Christine) Klempay; dear sister of Madelyn (James) Wissenbach and Jane (Edward) Bliss; cherished grandmother of Tyler (Mia), Cody, Lee, Crissy, Cameron, Carolyn (Andrew) and Lauren; also survived by seven cherished great-grandchildren; several special nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends.

Josephine graduated from Brentwood High School. She was a secretary for Paul R. Klempay General Contractor, and owner and operator of Canon House of Hearing. She loved to dance with her husband, enjoyed playing cards with her friends, belonged to many clubs over the years, was an avid animal lover, and loved socializing with customers, friends and family. She was a member of Ron Smith Lookalikes Agency as a Liz Taylor lookalike.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724 941-3211. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, in St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Benedict the Abbot Church (www.sbapeters.org) or the Washington Area Humane Society, www.washingtonpashelter.org. View or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.