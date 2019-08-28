Josephine Jankowski Osborne, 92, of Carmichaels, passed away in the early morning Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Cloverdale Personal Care Home, Masontown. She was born September 3, 1926, in Carmichaels, a daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline Kresowaty Jankowski.

Mrs. Osborne attended Cumberland Township High School and operated her family Pennzoil Service Station during World War II. She was also a licensed hairdresser. Mrs. Osborne was a member of Saint Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, a former member of Carmichaels Women's Civic Club and American Legion Post 400 Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed going to the casino, listening to polkas, spending time with her family and traveling. The highlight of her travels was when she visited Pope John Paul II. In the mid 1990's, Mrs. Osborne was the Polka Queen when Frankie Yankovic was featured during the King Coal Association Parade. She cherished her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. On June 21, 1947, she married Carl D. Osborne, who was the love of her life. He passed away January 5, 1990.

Left to cherish her memories are three sons, Gary Osborne (Ruth), Dennis Osborne (Debbie) and Carl James Osborne, all of Carmichaels; two daughters, Paula Zalar (Jim) of Carmichaels and Linda Oros (Bruce) of Washington; eight grandchildren, Brian Osborne (Suzanna), Matthew Osborne (Erica), Jimmy Jones (Lisa), Melissa Dlugos (Jim), Kasey Osborne, Lindsey Osborne, Natalie Oros and Carlie Oros; six great-grandchildren, Cara, Matthew, Sophie, Josie, Emme and Paige; five stepgrandchildren, Michael Zalar, Joyce Edgar (Darrell), Jack Waggett (Kristen), Jeff Waggett (Stephanie) and Joe Waggett (Brooke); several stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Jankowski (Dolores) of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased are two brothers, Walter (Mary) Jankowski and Zigmond Jankowski; and two sisters, Jenny (John) Yurick and Wanda (John) Bokat.

Amedisys Hospice and Cloverdale Personal Care Home provided compassionate care to Josephine over the past few months.

Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 30, in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500 Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31, in the funeral home, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, 408 Route 88, Carmichaels, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels. A vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.