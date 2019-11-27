After almost a decade, Josephine Leftwich Spears, 89, lost her long struggle with Alzheimer's disease and passed quietly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Josephine was the last of nine children born to Claude and Celestine Leftwich and was raised in East Washington. Her talent for singing was quickly discovered, and so powerful was her operatic voice that as a teenager she was singing in venues and churches across the state, breaking established color barriers in many, culminating in a degree in music from The Pittsburgh College for Women, now known as Chatham College.She became the first African-American Mezzo-soprano for the Pittsburgh Civic Light opera and performed with many of the great Hollywood stars of the era to include Don Ameche and Shirley Jones.

Josephine was blessed with a gregarious nature, a boundless energy and a laugh that could fill an auditorium. She was a brilliant poet, often writing her own cards and well-wishes for her friends' and family's many celebrations. She was an incredible storyteller and could keep an entire room transfixed with her humor, insight and uncanny ability for imitation. Her greatest gift was her humanity and her kindness that was overwhelming and unconditional.

Despite the many challenges she faced in her life, including how racial injustice contributed to the ruining of an audition with The Julliard School and many other prestigious opportunities in music, she retained her dignity and her undaunted spirit. She was the kindest person toward everyone she ever encountered despite race, religion or divergent points of view. She never levied an unkind word toward anyone and the list of friends that she maintained during her incredible lifetime is incalculable. Our loss is God's gain.

Josephine is survived by one son, Claude O. Spears; her sister, Ruth Leftwich; a brother, Claude Leftwich; and a host of family and friends across the United States.

Friends will be received from 2 until 6 p.m. Friday, November 29, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A graveside service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, November 30, in Washington Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the service should meet at the office entrance of the cemetery at noon for procession to the grave.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established a tribute page that will accept donations toward Alzheimer's research in the hope of helping to eradicate this devastating disease. The tribute page can be accessed at http://act.alz.org/goto/Josephine_Spears.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.