Josephine Mae Jones
1929 - 2020
Josephine "Mae" Jones, 91, of Washington, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care.

She was born January 28, 1929, in Washington, a daughter of Russell Perry Wilson and Myrtle Gail Anderson Wilson.

Mrs. Jones worked at Hazel Atlas #2 for more than 20 years.

She loved her family and taking care of them and enjoyed vacationing and traveling out west.

A woman of strong faith who loved gospel music, she was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

Her husband, Willard B. Jones Sr., died November 28, 2008.

Surviving are a son, Willard B. (fiancee Sheryl Ruffing) Jones Jr. of Coal Center; two sisters, Betty Caldwell and Margie (George) Leasure, both of Washington; a granddaughter, Jenna Jones of Washington; a great-granddaughter, Kinley Renee; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Robert Wilson; and two sisters, Wilma Gillispie and Virginia Pinkerton.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information, and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
