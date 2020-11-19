Josephine "Mae" Jones, 91, of Washington, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care.

She was born January 28, 1929, in Washington, a daughter of Russell Perry Wilson and Myrtle Gail Anderson Wilson.

Mrs. Jones worked at Hazel Atlas #2 for more than 20 years.

She loved her family and taking care of them and enjoyed vacationing and traveling out west.

A woman of strong faith who loved gospel music, she was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

Her husband, Willard B. Jones Sr., died November 28, 2008.

Surviving are a son, Willard B. (fiancee Sheryl Ruffing) Jones Jr. of Coal Center; two sisters, Betty Caldwell and Margie (George) Leasure, both of Washington; a granddaughter, Jenna Jones of Washington; a great-granddaughter, Kinley Renee; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Robert Wilson; and two sisters, Wilma Gillispie and Virginia Pinkerton.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

