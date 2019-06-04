Josephine P. Lauricia, 93, of Canonsburg, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.

She was born February 25, 1926, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Carmelo and Lillian Viola Lombardo.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish in Canonsburg. She enjoyed sewing and cooking, especially for family gatherings.

Prior to her retirement, she worked as a claims clerk for the Ohio Casualty Insurance Company in Pittsburgh.

On July 15, 1950, she married John F. Lauricia, with whom she shared over 66 years of marriage, until he passed away December 28, 2016.

Surviving are her daughter, Rosemary Terkay, of Canonsburg; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Dave) Gross, Deanna (Kenny) Koot, Matthew (Sarah) Terkay and Angela Terkay; six great-grandchildren, who fondly knew her as "Gigi," Aubrey and Meckenzie Koot, Ava and Mia Terkay and Vincent and Sloane Gross; her brother, Carl Lombardo of Canonsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Angelo Lauricia, who died in infancy; her brothers, Samuel and Louis Lombardo; her sisters, Nancy Jesullo and Constance Zelinsky; and her son-in-law, Robert M. Terkay.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000, where departing prayer services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Canonsburg. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

