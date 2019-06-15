Josephine Trumpka Mikalik, 93, of Carmichaels, passed away peacefully Monday, June 10, 2019, in her home.

Born February 6, 1926, in Nemacolin, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Regina Trumpka.

She was married to Steve Mikalik Sr., who passed away in 1978. In her younger days, she and Steve loved to attend antique auctions and flea markets, and tend to their farm animals. Later in life, Josephine enjoyed gardening and watching her classic TV shows.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Kushner of Tamaqua; two sons, Steve Jr. of Carmichaels and William of Winchester, Va.; and grandchildren Joseph, Michael and Richard Kushner, William Eric and Kyle Mikalik, Stephen, Matthew, Sarah and Philip Mikalik.

A private funeral service has been held for her immediate family. Arrangements were in the care of Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.

Condolences may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com.