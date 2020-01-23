Joshua Aaron Wine, 40, of Waynesburg, died at 4:30 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, in his home.

He was born Monday, August 20, 1979, in Waynesburg, a son of John "Chuck" Wine and Susan Areford Wine of Waynesburg.

Mr. Wine was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793 of Waynesburg. He enjoyed art and fishing. Joshua loved to go to concerts. He was a mechanic and had worked for Ron Lewis Chrysler Garage in Waynesburg.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Jennifer Hawkins (Adam) of Carmichaels; a brother, John "Chuckie" Wine II of Waynesburg; his maternal grandfather, Samuel A. Areford of Rogersville; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Friday, January 24, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with the Rev. Nick Bardo officiating. Burial will be private.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.