Joshua Jamez Traeger
1992 - 2020
Joshua Jamez Traeger, 27, of Washington, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his home.

He was born October 20, 1992, in Washington, a son of Tracy Wallack Horner (dad Mike) and Mark Traeger Sr. of Brownsville.

Mr. Traeger worked as a manager for Kentucky Fried Chicken in Washington.

He loved working, whether it was actual work or working on his new home that he recently bought with a close friend. He also loved all of the Pittsburgh sports teams, gaming, children and his family.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his maternal grandmothers, Alice "Nana" Wallack and Ida Wallack; paternal grandmother Patricia Traeger. Also surviving are a daughter, Helena Jenkins and her mother and his wife, Tiffany Huggins Traeger; five brothers, Joseph Templeton, C. Michael Horner (Brandi), A.J. Horner, Mark Traeger Jr. and Eric Moore; four sisters, Jennifer Horner, Jessica Thomas (Cecil), Helen Traeger and Victoria Traeger; a close friend, Adrianne Wilson and her daughter, Adriana Wilson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Deceased are maternal grandfathers Frank Wallack Sr. and Frank Wallack Jr.; and paternal grandfather Philip Traeger.

Services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner / supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow..Love you all Marcy, James and the girls
Marcy isler
Family
July 24, 2020
Rip Josh you was a good guy you will never b4gotten u left a.lot of broken hearts here in this world
Terri
Family
