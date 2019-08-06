Joshua P. Leisman, 28, of Canonsburg, lost his long struggle with addiction Thursday, August 1, 2019.

He was born October 24, 1990, in Pittsburgh, a son of Edward P. and Kelly Ruane Leisman of Canonsburg.

He attended Canon-McMillan Senior High School and graduated in 2009, where he played on the hockey team. He worked as a talented salesman for New Age Health in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Joshua brought a joy and light to the world. His good-natured smile and laughter brought happiness to those whose lives he touched. Though Joshua's disease kept him from seeing all of the amazing things he was, he endlessly sought to help others in their own struggles. He would go out of his way to be sure people were getting to meetings or had a shoulder and ear during times of hardship. Though he had little in the way of possessions, Joshua would always give of himself anything he had for someone else. He loved sports, especially hockey and football, and movies - but his real joys were his family and friends.

Joshua is survived by his parents, Edward P. and Kelly Leisman; his sister, Riley of Fort Myers, Fla.; and his maternal grandparents, Thomas F. and Pauline Ruane of Moscow. He is also survived by his uncle and godfather, Thomas J. Ruane (Nadine) of Dunmore; godmother and aunt Trisha Clifford (Santino Iellimo) of Oakmont; uncle Chris Ruane (Barb) of Canonsburg; aunt Debra Leisman (Dan Nagel) of Transfer; and many loving and adoring cousins.

He joins in heaven his beloved paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Edward J. Leisman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, with the Rev. Don Coleman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you consider donations to Harmony Life Center in the name of Joshua Leisman, Harmonylifecenter.org, or mail donations to: Harmony Life Center, 47 North Main Street, Washington, PA 15301.

