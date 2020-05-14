Joshua Paul Whyel, 34, of Greensboro, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 11, 2020, in his home, the result of an accident. He was born in Morgantown, W.Va., September 17, 1985.A 2004 graduate of Mapletown High School, he attended the Mount Morris Assembly of God Church and Sunday school for many years. Josh had worked as a driller in the gas and oil industry in Greene County, and previously with landscapers in Morgantown.He loved being outdoors, and especially going fishing and camping in the mountains with his Dad. With a warm and outgoing personality, Josh could light up a room, and enjoyed making people laugh. He will be dearly missed by all those who loved him.Surviving are his mother, Margaret "Peggy" Kovalcheck of Dilliner; and father, Earston E. Whyel and wife Donna of Greensboro; a brother, Earston R. Whyel of Carmichaels; three nephews, Blane, Jaxen and Ronan; a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and his two faithful canine buddies, Zoey and Charlie.Visitation will be in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, by invitation, from 4 to 8 p.m., the time of a private family service, Friday, May 15, with the Rev. French Jenkins officiating. CDC recommendations for the current health crisis will be observed.www.herod-rishel.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 14, 2020.