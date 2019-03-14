Joshua Thomas Rodriguez, 27, of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, formerly of Crucible, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, on St. Johns.

Joshua was born August 13, 1991, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Richard Rodriguez Jr. and Tammy Harris Rodriguez of Washington.

Mr. Rodriguez worked for Palone Construction, helping to restore St. Johns.

Joshua was a member of Crucible Citizens Club and its pool team.

He is survived by a half brother, Richard Rodriguez; a brother, Robert Rodriguez (Ashley) of Washington; a nephew, Elijah Rodriguez; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA, 15320, 724-966-5100, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rodriguez family.