  • "We are so sad to hear of your passing. We pray for all RIP"
    - Elizabeth Hanko

Joshua Thomas Rodriguez, 27, of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, formerly of Crucible, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, on St. Johns.

Joshua was born August 13, 1991, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Richard Rodriguez Jr. and Tammy Harris Rodriguez of Washington.

Mr. Rodriguez worked for Palone Construction, helping to restore St. Johns.

Joshua was a member of Crucible Citizens Club and its pool team.

He is survived by a half brother, Richard Rodriguez; a brother, Robert Rodriguez (Ashley) of Washington; a nephew, Elijah Rodriguez; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA, 15320, 724-966-5100, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rodriguez family.
Funeral Home
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5100
Funeral Home Details
Published in Observer-Reporter from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
