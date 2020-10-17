1/1
Joy Lynn Descutner
1948 - 2020
Joy Lynn Descutner, 71, of McDonald, passed Thursday, October 15, 2020.

She was born November 10, 1948, in McDonald, a daughter of Henry S. and Goldie E. Hooker Jeannette.

Joy was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School Class of 1966 and Community College of Alleghney County in 1999. She started working at Woodville State Hospital as a secretary and ended her working career at Home Depot in Bridgeville as a customer service representative.

Mrs. Descutner was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church of McDonald. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her hobbies included flower gardening and crocheting. She was always there to help anyone who needed it, including her mother when she was ill.

Surviving are three children, Mia (Nathan) Muhanna of Moon Township, Adam Mondine of North Fayette Township and Dave (Kaci) Descutner of Joffree; three brothers, Gerald Jeannette of Weirton, Henry Jeanette of McDonald and Rodney Jeannette of Bridgeville; a sister, Nancy Cousins of Bulger; five grandchildren, Lauren and Natalie Muhanna, Adam Mondine Jr., Mason Allison and Kylee Descutner.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 19, in Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 20.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 17, 2020.
