Joy Lynne Miller, 76, of Garards Fort, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 24, 2019, in her home.

She was born December 25, 1942, in Monongahela Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Kenneth D. and Ellen Flynn Moats.

Mrs. Miller was 1960 graduate of Mapletown High School and resided in Monongahela and Greene Township for most of her life. She was a faithful member of Mapletown United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women.

Mrs. Miller volunteered with Greene County Food Bank and enjoyed traveling, shopping, fashion, theater, attending car shows with her late husband, Doug, and was the family caretaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and soon to be great-grandmother.

On July 28, 1962, she married Douglas S. Miller, who died December 28, 2011.

Surviving are a son, Douglas S. Miller Jr. (Nellie) of Carlisle; a daughter, Susan M. Moreland (Larry) of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Melissa Moreland Strange (Matthew), Amanda Moreland and Megan Moreland; a stepgranddaughter, Kyleen Woodward; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Robert K. Moats.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service to celebrate her life at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, in Mapletown United Methodist Church, 926 Mapletown Road, Greensboro. Light food and refreshments will follow.

Arrangements are entrusted to Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Route 88, Carmichaels.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mapletown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 502, Greensboro, PA 15338.

