Joyce A. Arnal, 70, of Washington, formerly of Houston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in TownView Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg, following a courageous battle with leukemia.

She was born December 5, 1949, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Frank W. and Dora Delfine Kosharsky.

Joyce was a 1967 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy. She was self employed as a hair stylist at Joyce's Beauty Salon in Canonsburg and enjoyed sewing. Joyce was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

On September 13, 1980, Joyce married Alfred J. Arnal, who passed away January 4, 2019.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her beloved daughter, Erin Palilla and husband Ed of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, Veronica, Dexter and Lance Palilla; her sister, Becky Nosal of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, is her sister, Sylvia Garber.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 14. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Western Pennsylvania .

