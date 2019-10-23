It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joyce Ewing, 69, of Holbrook, Friday, October 18, 2019. She passed at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Joyce was born November 12, 1949, in Waynesburg, to the late Mary Beck Seabright. She grew up in West Finley, where she met and later married C. Barry Ewing June 26, 1971. The couple resided in West Alexander until they moved into their picturesque farmhouse in Holbrook in 2016.

In 1967, Joyce graduated from McGuffey High School and later went to receive her bachelor of science degree from California University of Pennsylvania and her Masters of Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh. Joyce worked as a drug and alcohol counselor at The Care Center, director of the Neighborhood Drug Awareness Corps., and as a professor of social work at California University of Pennsylvania.

In 1997, Joyce opened her first personal care home, Mam's House, and would later open Bethel PHC in Washington County and Ewing Manor West in Greene County. In 2014, she opened Ewing, LLC., community homes for individuals with intellectual disabilities in Greene County.

Joyce enjoyed yard sales, antiquing, reading, decorating and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Of all her accomplishments, being Nana brought her the greatest joy.

It is said that when people pass, they receive their wings. Joyce was born with hers. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Niki (Hank) Ewing-Davis of Triadelphia, W.Va., and Jayme Ewing of Washington; four grandchildren, Ryder and Sayde Stickovich, and Brody and Braydan Davis; two sisters, Joan (the late Stanley) Hower of Charleston, S.C., and Jane Lilley of Claysville; three brothers, Jack (Danielle) Seabright of Wheeling, W.Va., James (Judy) Seabright of West Alexander and Jay (Kathy) Seabright of Claysville.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one son, Barry Jason Ewing, who passed away December 22, 1973; and her maternal grandmother, Edith Vessels.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .

