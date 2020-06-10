Joyce Arlene Roscoe
1947 - 2020
Joyce Arlene Roscoe, 72, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Ms. Roscoe was born December 7, 1947, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Edmund and Garnet Evelyn Dennis Roscoe.

Joyce graduated from Carmichaels Area High School in the legendary class of 1965, and went on to earn a bachelor and master of arts degree in education from California University of Pennsylvania. She worked at the former Waynesburg Clothing factory and Giant Eagle until retirement.

Joyce was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Carmichaels and the Sunday school class.

She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Dallas Cowboys.

Ms. Roscoe is survived by a brother, Edmund A. Roscoe and wife Mary Lou of Prosperity; nephews Edmund Zachary Roscoe and wife Rebecca and Joshua M. Roscoe; a niece, Julie Ann Kelley and husband Ryan; a great-niece, Megan; and special friends Raymond and Sharon Lockhart.

A niece, Tina Coyle, is deceased.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 11, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. Masks should continue to be worn for COVID-19 risks.

All are welcome to attend a committal service at 12:15 p.m. in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels, with the Rev. Dayton Mix officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
JUN
11
Committal
12:15 PM
Laurel Point Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5100
