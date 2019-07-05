Funeral services were held for Joyce B. Boros Hamilton, 73, of New Eagle, who died suddenly Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in her home.

Born December 22, 1945 in New Eagle, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Phyllis Baxter Boros.

Joyce worked for over 40 years as a unit clerk for West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh until her retirement in 2003. A 1963 graduate of the former Mon-Valley Catholic High School, she was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish (Transfiguration Church) in Monongahela. She was also a member of the Finleyville Moose, the Finleyville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She is survived by her sister, Carol Caseber of Monongahela; a niece, Sheri, who was also her caregiver, and husband David Lane of New Eagle; a nephew, Daniel Caseber of Monongahela; two great-nephews; five great-great-nieces and nephews; and Joyce's faithful companions, Benji and Barney.

Preceding her in death was her loving husband, Ben Hamilton, who died April 11, 2014.

Memorial contributions can be made in Joyce's name to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Interment was held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township.

The Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.