Joyce Doreen Nowaczynski Radcliff, 59, of Mt. Morris, died at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born Thursday, April 14, 1960, in Lorain, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lillian Masters Nowaczynski.

Mrs. Radcliff attended Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God. She enjoyed cooking, camping and going to craft shows. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson. She worked as an office administrator in the accounting firm of Suttle & Stalnaker of Morgantown.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy William Radcliff, whom she married June 28, 1980.

Also surviving are a son, Derek Radcliff and wife Amanda of Morgantown; a grandson, Parker Radcliff; a sister, Edna Louise Patterson of East Canton, Ohio; two brothers, Ernest Raymond Nowaczynski of East Canton and Robert Edward "Bob" Nowaczynski of Canton; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Shawn Radcliff, and a sister, Rose Ann Yost.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, with Pastor William Kiger officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.

