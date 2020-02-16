Joyce K. Mullen, 71, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in her home.

Born July 20, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Lillian and Galen Knupp.

Joyce married her beloved husband, James Mullen, September 25, 1971.

She is survived by her son, Joshua (Emily Elstad) Mullen; her adored granddaughters, Pippa and Aibrean; sister Laura (Don) Burt; brother Richard (Regina) Knupp, sister-in-law Pat (the late William) Driscoll; brother-in-law Ken (Elaine) Mullen; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her beloved son, Jason (Mandy) Mullen; and brother-in-law William Driscoll.

Joyce was a graduate of McGuffey High School and California University of Pennsylvania. In addition to being a loving mother to her two sons, she was an English teacher at Trinity Area School District and Chartiers-Houston in full-time and substitute teacher capacities. Later in life, she worked for the LeMoyne House, where she did public relations for 10 years prior to her retirement. Above all, Joyce loved her family and they were the center of her life. She also enjoyed reading, cooking, visiting with her granddaughters and traveling to the beach.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Citizens Library, 55 South College Street, Washington, PA 15301, 724-222-2400, or Washington County Historical Society, 49 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301, 724-225-6740.

