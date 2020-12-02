1/1
Joyce L. Brown
1928 - 2020
Joyce L. Brown, 92, of Washington, formerly of the state of California, passed away peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020, surrounded by her family in Strabane Trails, Washington. She was born April 17, 1928, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a daughter of the late Paul and Miriam Kilken Lyon.

Mrs. Brown was employed for most of her life as a school psychologist in the state of California school district. She was Lutheran by faith.

Mrs. Brown was an avid reader who read five books every week. She loved to travel and was a real animal lover, especially of cats. Mrs. Brown donated very generously to and volunteered at various animal shelters. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

On November 13, 1948, she married George A. F. Brown, who died in September of 1987.

Surviving are a son, Dr. Dennis (Karen) Brown of Washington; two daughters, Deborah (Bernard) Diamond of Hidden Hills, Calif., and Denise (Gregg) Gregory of Alpharetta, Ga.; two sisters, Carol Cheek of Parma, Ohio, and Mary Lyon of Albuquerque, N.M.; six grandchildren, Traci and Matthew Diamond, Jeffrey Brown and Jonathan, Christopher and Andrew Gregory. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to Amedisys Hospice, 480 Johnson Road, Suite 230, Washington, PA 15301, or to the Caring Mission Home Care, 1500 W. Chestnut Street, Suite 744, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
