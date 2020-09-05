Joyce L. Clarke, 84, of Houston, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, in her home.

She was born June 14, 1936, in Meadow Lands, a daughter of Roy and Mary Supek Coneby.

Mrs. Clarke was a 1954 graduate of Chartiers High School.

Joyce retired from the Washington Hospital, where she had worked for 25 years in the lab as a phlebotomist.

She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Houston.

Mrs. Clarke enjoyed baking, reading and playing solitaire.

On December 21, 1955, she married Steve Clarke, who died May 12, 2014.

Surviving are a daughter, Dora Bradel and husband Norman of Pittsburgh; two sons, Stephen Clarke and wife Patricia of Amity, and Daniel Clarke of Houston; two grandchildren, Lauren and Mark Bradel; two stepgrandchildren, Nicholas and Rachel Temas; and five stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Grace Szucsansky of St. Clair Shores, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Henry "Bud" Coneby, is deceased.

A private graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to First United Presbyterian Church, 102 North Main Street, Houston, PA 15342.

