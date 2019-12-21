Joyce L. Spencer, 69, of Canonsburg, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 7, 1950, in Canonsburg, a daughter of William "Baldy" and Dorothy Bryant Wright.

Mrs. Spencer was a 1968 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School.

Joyce had worked as a teacher at World of Wonders Day Care, Canonsburg, until her retirement.

She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and friends.

On September 9, 1972, she married Walter H. Spencer, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Lori Simpson and Tina Mitchell (John), both of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, David Simpson Jr., Zachary Simpson and Sinthia Devers; a sister, Sheryl Yater (Mike) of Eighty Four; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, December 22, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 23, with Pastor Juanita Hanning officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

