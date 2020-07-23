1/1
Joyce Lou Abraham
1943 - 2020
Joyce Lou Abraham, 76, of Bedford, Texas, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 12, 2020. She was born August 31, 1943, to James William Ashmore and Virginia "Jenny" Welch Ashmore, in Washington.

She was a wife, mother, aunt, friend and lunch lady for Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District until she retired more than 15 years ago. She loved to cook, play cards, bingo, watch birds, do yard work, and adored her furbaby, Zoey.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Albert D. Abraham; as well as a brother, Eddie Ashmore.

Survivors include her daughter, Karissa Eckrich and son-in-law Andrew Eckrich; grandson Jacob Eckrich and his wife, Katharine; granddaughter Makayla Eckrich; brother James William Ashmore II and wife Anita; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

A memorial will be planned in the future when things are a little safer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Veterans Foundation.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 23, 2020.
