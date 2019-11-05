Joyce M. Dewey (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce M. Dewey.
Service Information
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA
15057
(724)-693-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Robinson Run Cemetery.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joyce M. Dewey, 78, of McDonald, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

She was born January 16, 1941, in McDonald, a daughter of the late Joseph E. and Eva J. Struth Johns.

Mrs. Dewey was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church and was previously employed as an licensed practical nurse at Kane Regional Center.

Surviving are her children, Deborah L. Dewey of Upper St. Clair and Donald J. (Valerie) Dewey of Canada; grandchildren Devon Garcia, Micah Dewey and Amber Dewey; sisters Mary Heirendt of McDonald and Peg Gottschalk of Carnegie; and brother Joseph Johns of Carnegie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald K. Dewey, who died in 2002.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.

To sign a guest book, visit thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.