Joyce M. Dewey, 78, of McDonald, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

She was born January 16, 1941, in McDonald, a daughter of the late Joseph E. and Eva J. Struth Johns.

Mrs. Dewey was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church and was previously employed as an licensed practical nurse at Kane Regional Center.

Surviving are her children, Deborah L. Dewey of Upper St. Clair and Donald J. (Valerie) Dewey of Canada; grandchildren Devon Garcia, Micah Dewey and Amber Dewey; sisters Mary Heirendt of McDonald and Peg Gottschalk of Carnegie; and brother Joseph Johns of Carnegie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald K. Dewey, who died in 2002.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.

To sign a guest book, visit thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.