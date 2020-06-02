Joyce M. Jordan Dinch King
Joyce M. Jordan Dinch King was born June 24, 1941 and passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, May 18, 2020.Joyce was born in Newark, N.J. and lived many years in Washington, Pa., Ellenton, Fla. and Richmond, Va. She had many cherished friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank M. Jordan and Margaret Booker Jordan; her brother, Frank M. Jordan II; and her husband, George King.She is survived by her son, Donald A. Dinch (Michelle); daughter, Debbie Dinch Schmitt; and son, Theodore F. Dinch (Wendy); 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Tyson.Services are being provided by Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville, Va. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or donations of blood to local blood banks.





Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 2, 2020.
