Joyce R. Galatic
1937 - 2020
Joyce R. Galatic, 83, of Fredericktown, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in her home.

She was born September 4, 1937, in Fredericktown, a daughter of the late John and Ella Osterchek Ulicine.

Mrs. Galatic was a 1955 graduate of Bethlehem Joint High School.

She was employed as a bank teller for several different banks in both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Joyce enjoyed fishing with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.

On December 21, 1985, she married Steve Galatic, who survives. They celebrated 34 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Tom Dennison (Kathy) of Harve DeGrace, Md., and Tim Dennison (Meliana) of Ravenna, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Thomas Dennison (Natale), Charles Dennison, Jennifer Branson (Sean), Krystal Florie (Josh), Katrese, Kendall Grable (Basilica), Gabe Dennison (Penny) and Penny Dennison; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Deceased is a brother, John Ulicine.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneraHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd
42 Bank St @ Crawford Rd
Fredericktown, PA 15333
(724) 377-2232
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
