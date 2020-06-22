Joyce Ribel, 77, of Eighty Four, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in her home, with her family at her side.

She was born June 15, 1943, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Edward and Mary Alice Hoffman Whitfield.

Mrs. Ribel was a former member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Canonsburg

Joyce enjoyed playing bingo, camping, going to the casino and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John L Ribel III; four children, Edward Jay Ribel (Lisa) of Canonsburg, Jason Z. Ribel of Eighty Four, Jody Crothers (Bob) of Canonsburg and Joyce Kosharsky (Mike) of Houston; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Petro (Charles) of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, John L. Ribel IV; three brothers, Charles, Amos and James Whitfield; and four sisters, Lillian Roskowski, Betty Phillips, Hazel Walters and Molly Lyle.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens.

