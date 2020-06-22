Joyce Ribel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Ribel, 77, of Eighty Four, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in her home, with her family at her side.

She was born June 15, 1943, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Edward and Mary Alice Hoffman Whitfield.

Mrs. Ribel was a former member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Canonsburg

Joyce enjoyed playing bingo, camping, going to the casino and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John L Ribel III; four children, Edward Jay Ribel (Lisa) of Canonsburg, Jason Z. Ribel of Eighty Four, Jody Crothers (Bob) of Canonsburg and Joyce Kosharsky (Mike) of Houston; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Petro (Charles) of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, John L. Ribel IV; three brothers, Charles, Amos and James Whitfield; and four sisters, Lillian Roskowski, Betty Phillips, Hazel Walters and Molly Lyle.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved