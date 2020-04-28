Joyce V. Kraynak, 70, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Monongalia General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. of complications from bypass surgery. Her beloved children were at her side as she passed into the waiting arms of the love of her life, Sonny.

John "Sonny" Kraynak and Joyce met as teenagers and were married September 20, 1965. They were inseparable until his death in 2001.

Joyce was born March 18, 1950, in Uniontown. She was a daughter of the late Steve H. and Margaret Borsos Chapley. Joyce was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School class of 1968. She worked as a cook and cashier in the cafeteria at the Carmichaels Elementary School for 30 years. During her employment, she was an active member of 32BJ-SEIU union.

She was a member of St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church in Carmichaels. Her life centered around looking after her family and enjoying her grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her children, Michelle Barnish (James Jr.) of Rices Landing, Melissa Swaney (Dean) of Carmichaels and John A. Kraynak IV (Michelle) of Rices Landing; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Jadyn and Luke Barnish, Nicholas and Nathan Swaney and Macie and Johnny Kraynak; a sister, Nancy Frye; dear brothers and sisters-in-law of the Kraynak family; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, two brothers, Stephen and Edward Chapley, are deceased.

Services are private and under the direction of Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.