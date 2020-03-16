Joyce Watson, 79, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Washington, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 14, 2020, in UPMC-Montefiore hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by family, following a brief illness.

She was born December 21, 1940, in Pittsburgh, one of 10 children of the late John W. and Ruth Coon Mazon.

Ms. Watson worked as short-order cook at Taylor's Lunch and Eighty Four Lakes Lounge. She was an avid fan of the late Elvis Presley.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah (William) Medved of Pittsburgh, whose father is the late Joseph Rogers; and Kathleen Watson of Washington, whose father is the late Dorsey Watson Jr.; granddaughters Michelle (Eric) Deditch and Carol J. Maslowski; grandsons John (Melissa) Fisher, Ceijae Holloman, Cambryn Watson and Shayne Watson; great-grandchildren Eric Paul Deditch, Matthew Knowlson, Danyelle Deditch (Timothy Welsh), Kryslyn Fisher and Han Aiden Maslowski; great-great-grandchild Bentley Matthew Welsh; her beloved siblings, David (Janet) Mazon of Eighty Four, Ralph (Cathy) Mazon of Charleroi, Virginia (Bob) Isherwood of Pittsburgh and Lorraine Welch of Washington; and her beloved foster brother, Bill (Linda) Freier of Washington.

Joyce was a foster grandmother to Brian (Amanda) Johns, Ashlee (John) Rankin, Michael "Mikey" Johns and Lytisha Varano, and a wonderful foster great-grandmother to Alex, Hannah, Dylan, Myka, Runner, and baby Rankin expected late summer. In addition, she was a very special aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are beloved siblings Shirley Monroe, Edith Tate, Raymond R. Mazon, John W. Mazon Jr. and Edward G. Mazon.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the family will deliver a eulogy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to assist with expenses.

