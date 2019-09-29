Joyce Whipkey, formerly of New Freeport, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17, 2019, in New Jersey at the age of 86.

She was predeceased by her parents, George Franklin Sherman and Stella Marriner Sherman; her husband, John Whipkey; and her nephew, Ricardo Santiago.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Joyce Manning; her granddaughter, Patricia Lynn Stout; her great-grandson, Christian Edward DeFreitas; and her sister, Marie Elonis, all of New Jersey; her brother, George Franklin Sherman (Dee) of Pennsylvania; her nephew, Sam Santiago; her nieces, Sandy Sherman, Kathy Vacarro (Vince), several other nieces, nephews, cousins and her cousin, Virginia Kelly. Joyce is also survived by a very special family that she loved as her own. The McClure Family, James (Tiger) Dion Ryan (Carla) and Tysen were always there for her day and night.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 4, at Brethren House of Prayer, Green Valley Road, Cameron, W.Va.