Juanita Bungard Jackson Vath, 85, of Wind Ridge, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Washington Health System Greene, Waynesburg.

Born August 2, 1934 in Aleppo Township, Greene County, she was a daughter of the late William Harrison and MaryLou Vada Martin Bungard.

Juanita was a resident of Greene County her whole life. She was a member of the Mount Carmel Church of God, Aleppo. Juanita enjoyed puzzles, gardening and growing flowers, canning, hunting, fishing, playing country and gospel music with her husband and dominos.

She is survived by her four children, Katherine (Gary) Renner, of Holbrook, Cindy Sue (Brian) Anderson, of Wind Ridge, Marvin Keith (Sherri) Jackson, of Graysville and Melvin Lee (Carol) Jackson of Wind Ridge; one stechild, James A. (Peggy) Jackson of Jefferson; 10 grandchildren, Rob and Jon Renner, Teresa Gilbert, Doug Stoneking, Rachel Abel, Amanda Justice, Catherine Jackson, Sierra Phillips, Katrina Carrico and Kelsey Jackson; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia (John) Brewer of Akron, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jasper Lee Jackson, who passed away November 14, 1986; her second husband, William Joseph Vath, Sr., who passed away January 19, 2007; three stepchildren, William L. Jackson, George Jackson and Ralph Jackson; one great-grandchild, Kristen Carrico; three brothers, John, Elwood and Roy Bungard; and one sister, Ruth Duff.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone:724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Centennial Cemetery, Aleppo Township.

