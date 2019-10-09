Juanita I. Doak, 91, of Eldersville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in her home.

She was born May 8, 1928, in Barnesville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles A. and Grace M. Waller Billetter.

Mrs. Doak attended Barnesville High School.

She was a member of Eldersville United Methodist Church, Jefferson Township Grange and Jefferson Township Historical Society.

Juanita had lived and worked on her family farm, Clearview Acres in Eldersville, since 1955.

On November 25, 1944, she married William R. Doak, who passed away November 22, 2015.

Surviving Mrs. Doak are two sons, Larry A. Doak of Pittsburgh and Duane P. Doak of Avella; a daughter, Rose Ann Doak of Eldersville; two grandchildren, Michael (Renee) Doak of Bridgeville and Nathan D. (Kathleen) Doak of Avella; two great-grandchildren, Aubrie Nicole Doak and Bryson Garrett Doak; and a sister, Donna P. (Robert) Moore of Barnesville.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were infant siblings, Alvin G. and Wanda Arlene.

Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service Thursday, October 10, in Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, with the Rev. Raymond King officiating.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Colliers, W.Va.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.