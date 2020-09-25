1/1
Juanita I. Moore
1929 - 2020
Juanita I. Moore, 90, of South Franklin Township, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 24, 1929, in Washington, a daughter of Raymond and Juanita Cole Roupe.

Mrs. Moore was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking, and going to the casinos, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Her husband, Harry W. Moore, preceded her in death.

Surviving are six children, Harry R. (Rose) Moore of Prosperity, Tommy J. Moore of Washington, Marilyn (Gene) Plants of Washington, Ralph Moore of Washington, Dee (Elaine) Moore of Washington and Juanita (Kevin) Lecompte of Washington.

Also surviving are a sister, Mary Lou Williams of Bellflower, Calif.; and a brother, Raymond Roupe of Washington; 21 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren; along with three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters Evelyn Poland, Phyllis Roupe and Dorothy Roupe; a brother, Paul Roupe; and two grandsons, Ralph Jr. Moore and Ralph David Moore.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 27, in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28. Interment will follow in North Buffalo Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Altzheimer's Association.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
DeAngelo Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
DeAngelo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeAngelo Funeral Home
1290 Jefferson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-9110
