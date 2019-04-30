Juanita M. Conner, age 82, of West Finley, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born September 27, 1936 in Cameron, W.Va., a daughter of the late Herbert and Wilda Fox Wright.

She was married to Charles Lindberg Conner, who passed away July 6, 1978.

Juanita worked for 39 years in the West Virginia Medical Center in Morgantown. She began her career as a licensed practical nurse and most recently worked as a paging and console operator.

She was a member of The Fountain of Life Church in Washington.

Juanita enjoyed genealogy research and was an avid Mountaineers and Steelers fan.

Surviving are a son, Charles "Tag" Conner Sr. (Tami Pearson) of Waynesburg; a daughter, Michelle Kiger (Charles) of West Finley; four grandchildren, Matthew Kiger, Rachel Kiger Pester (Pat), Charles Keith Conner Jr. and Mercedes Faith Conner; four great-grandchildren, Lillyanna May Conner, Charles Keith Conner III, Dylan Pester and Bradyn Pester; three brothers, Kenny Wright and Dave Wright, both of Washington, and Joe Wright of Maryland; and two sisters, Carol Wright of Washington and Joyce Wright of Waynesburg.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, with Reverend Todd Crouch officiating.

Interment will be in Centennial Cemetery followed by a gathering at the Jackson Township Municipal Building. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com