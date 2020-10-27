Juanita Marilyn Capers Connors passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.

She was born May 23, 1927, in Oak Grove, West Carroll Parrish, La., during the 1927 Great Flood of Louisiana, the second youngest of 12 children. Her parents, Lois and Christopher Columbus Capers, instilled in her a fervent work ethic that she in turn passed on to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In 1947, she married James T. Connors, who passed away in 2017, a few months shy of their 70th wedding anniversary. They worked together through the years to attain a life full of work, some travel and a lot of porch sitting with Bootsie, their cat. Their home was filled with Christmas Eve celebrations, St. Patrick's Day Feasts, summer holiday cook-outs and every Steeler game. She was their fiercest fan!

Juanita was a wonderful Southern cook. Her recipes are scattered all over Western Pennsylvania and in the recipe boxes of all of her grandchildren. In the late '50s and early '60s in Mount Morris, you would find her on the baseball field coaching the kids of the area while the dads were still at work. She ensured her children were "covered" in all areas of their lives. She taught her grandchildren to fish and garden (pull weeds) and how to be hardworking adults in their later lives. "Gring," as she was called, was all knowing and all hearing, spy tech the kids would call it!

She was outspoken and straight forward for sure. From working in the cotton fields of Louisiana, the war effort in Washington, D.C., the insurance office of her husband, the local real estate office as an agent, to the advice desk of the school of hard knocks, she led a full and fruitful life full of love from her entire family, extended family and friends.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, James; 11 brothers and sisters; and one grandchild, Timothy James.

She is survived by her son, James Connors II and his wife, Charlotte; her daughter, Linda; grandsons JJ (Christine), Justin (Erin), Jeremy (Sara), Casey (Kim) and Jordan (Kaitlin); great-grandchildren Shannon, Aislinn, Aaron, Ryan, Finn and Logan. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and her great friend and sister-in-law, Anna Mae and Anna's sister, Helen.

Wanda, Patty, Karen and Mae provided love and wonderful care, Amedysis Home Health and Concordia Hospice administered help and professional care, and all of the Healthcare staff at Washington Health System Greene afforded years of care to Juanita.

Juanita had said many times that after leaving this Earth, she wanted to return as a beautiful butterfly, so look for her on a warm summer day with sunlight on her wings.

Friends are appreciated for the supported they gave the family through this difficult time.

At the request of the family, all visitation and services will be private, with the Rev. Cristy Wise officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Private entombment will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

