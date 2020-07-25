Juanita Mroczkowski, 96, of Langeloth, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 24, 2020, in her son Michael's home, where she had been recently residing.

She was born July 12, 1924, in East St. Louis, Mo., a daughter of the late Joseph and Juana Garcia Mendez.

A 1942 graduate of the Union High School in Burgettstown, she worked at the Langeloth Townsite Company Store, where she met her husband. After raising her family she served as the librarian of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School until her retirement.

Mrs. Mroczkowski was a faithful and active parishioner of the former Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, where she served in many capacities including being a Eucharistic Minister, the Christian Mother's and Catholic Daughters and was a member of the Medjugorje Prayer Group for the past 13 years.

Her husband, Mitchell P. Mroczkowski, whom she married September 9, 1948, passed away September 8, 1995.

She is survived by her five sons, Timothy Mroczkowski and wife Joyce of Forest Hills, Michael Mroczkowski and wife Vonnie of Burgettstown, Stanley Mroczkowski of Hyannis Port, Mass., Philip Mroczkowski and wife Karen of Orlando, Fla., and Greg Mroczkowski and wife Shelly of Imperial; 12 grandchildren, Elena, Mitchell, Allie, Aaron (Randi Lonick), Rebekah, Adam (Ashley) Mroczkowski, Tracey Hancock, Megan Wright (Dave), Eric (Susan), Tyler (Christine), Rachel and Alison Mroczkowski; five great grandsons and five great granddaughters; a sister, Lucy St. Clair of Paris; two brothers, Fernando Mendez (Marlene) of Washington and Robert Mendez (Mary) of Elkhart, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are five brothers, Santos, Thomas, William, Carlos and Joseph Mendez; and two sisters, Beatrice Petrus and Christine Chappell.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021. The Christian Mothers will hold a rosary service at 4 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

In keeping with state regulations, face masks must be worn while visiting the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, 1109 Main Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021, with the Rev. Zachary Galiyas as celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Because her faith and church were so important to her, those wishing to remember Juanita in a special way can make a donation in her memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Church of St. Isadore the Farmer Parish.