1/1
Juanita Mroczkowski
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Juanita Mroczkowski, 96, of Langeloth, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 24, 2020, in her son Michael's home, where she had been recently residing.

She was born July 12, 1924, in East St. Louis, Mo., a daughter of the late Joseph and Juana Garcia Mendez.

A 1942 graduate of the Union High School in Burgettstown, she worked at the Langeloth Townsite Company Store, where she met her husband. After raising her family she served as the librarian of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School until her retirement.

Mrs. Mroczkowski was a faithful and active parishioner of the former Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, where she served in many capacities including being a Eucharistic Minister, the Christian Mother's and Catholic Daughters and was a member of the Medjugorje Prayer Group for the past 13 years.

Her husband, Mitchell P. Mroczkowski, whom she married September 9, 1948, passed away September 8, 1995.

She is survived by her five sons, Timothy Mroczkowski and wife Joyce of Forest Hills, Michael Mroczkowski and wife Vonnie of Burgettstown, Stanley Mroczkowski of Hyannis Port, Mass., Philip Mroczkowski and wife Karen of Orlando, Fla., and Greg Mroczkowski and wife Shelly of Imperial; 12 grandchildren, Elena, Mitchell, Allie, Aaron (Randi Lonick), Rebekah, Adam (Ashley) Mroczkowski, Tracey Hancock, Megan Wright (Dave), Eric (Susan), Tyler (Christine), Rachel and Alison Mroczkowski; five great grandsons and five great granddaughters; a sister, Lucy St. Clair of Paris; two brothers, Fernando Mendez (Marlene) of Washington and Robert Mendez (Mary) of Elkhart, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are five brothers, Santos, Thomas, William, Carlos and Joseph Mendez; and two sisters, Beatrice Petrus and Christine Chappell.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021. The Christian Mothers will hold a rosary service at 4 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

In keeping with state regulations, face masks must be worn while visiting the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, 1109 Main Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021, with the Rev. Zachary Galiyas as celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Because her faith and church were so important to her, those wishing to remember Juanita in a special way can make a donation in her memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Church of St. Isadore the Farmer Parish.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-9518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Jones
July 25, 2020
Sorry to read of Juanita's death; she was a wonderful lady. I will keep her and her family in my prayers.
Justine Filipponi OBrien
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved