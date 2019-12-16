Juanita "Bonnie" Pecjak, 91, of Carmichaels, passed away at 9 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Uniontown Hospital.

She was born September 19, 1928, in Masontown, a daughter of the late Ernest and Lottie Grindle Krause.

Mrs. Pecjak was a member of the Class of 1946 of Cumberland Township High School, earned her bachelor's degree from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and took additional courses at the University of Pittsburgh. She retired as a business teacher in 1990 for the Southeastern Greene School District.

Mrs. Pecjak served as a volunteer for Greene ARC and CBM Ministries of Southwestern Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels, a Past Worthy Matron of the former Ideal Chapter of Order of Eastern Star and was presently a member of Uniontown Chapter No. 263 O. E. S. In addition, Mrs. Pecjak was a past president of the Rho Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a life member of the National Education Association, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, past president of the Greene County Chapter of Pennsylvania State Retired Teachers, a member of the Carmichaels Bridge Club, the Mount Summit Ladies Golf League and a former member of the Hopwood bowling league.

On June 10, 1961, she married Frank W. Pecjak Sr., who died October 7, 2013.

Surviving are a son, Frank William Pecjak Jr. (Terry) of Carmichaels; a daughter, Pamela Ruth Russell (Robert) of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, E. Richard Krause and six sisters, Alice Crick, Margaret Young, Dorothy Lucas, Thelma Cummings, Charlotte Klein and Estella Seals.

Family and friends are welcome from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the time of the funeral service, Tuesday, December 17, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. The Rev. P. Keith Larson will officiate. The committal service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, at the mausoleum at Greene County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Women in the Church at Greene Valley Presbyterian or CBM Ministries or to Greene ARC. For additional information and to sign a guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.