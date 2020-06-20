Juanita R. Gerhold
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Juanita R. Gerhold, 89, of Canonsburg, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.

She was the beloved wife for 38 years of Edward; loving mother of Thomas Smith, Frank Smith (Amy); stepmother of Caroline Benfield (Terry) and Paul Gerhold (Elisha Bridges); and grandmother of Dylan, Gabriel, Alex, Matty, Emily and Zachary.

Arrangements handled privately by David J. Henney Funeral Home, Library.

www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved