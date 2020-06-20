Juanita R. Gerhold, 89, of Canonsburg, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
She was the beloved wife for 38 years of Edward; loving mother of Thomas Smith, Frank Smith (Amy); stepmother of Caroline Benfield (Terry) and Paul Gerhold (Elisha Bridges); and grandmother of Dylan, Gabriel, Alex, Matty, Emily and Zachary.
Arrangements handled privately by David J. Henney Funeral Home, Library.
www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.