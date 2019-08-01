Oct. 13, 1954 -

July 24, 2019

Judith A. Garrett of Washington, formerly of Bridgeport, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from a tragic accident.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Maryanna Muniz; and husband Brad Garrett.

She is survived by son Jeffrey Scott (Jody) Dean; sister Cindy (Steve) Berkey of Salem, Ore.; brothers Paul (Sue) Muniz of Greenriver, Wyo., and Mike Muniz of Lebanon; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Judy received her RN degree from West Virginia Northern Community College in 1979 and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in nursing from Penn State and master's degree in hospital and business administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

Judy enjoyed traveling, photography and being with family and friends. She will always be remembered for her loving and caring ways and her infectious smile by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.