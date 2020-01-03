Judith A. Ritter, 76, of Finleyville, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Jefferson Hills Borough.

She was born June 27, 1943, in Allenport, a daughter of Stanley Wasky and Evelyn Lang.

Mrs. Ritter was employed at SPI, LLC in Elizabeth Township.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

Surviving are two sons, Robert Ritter, and Brian Ritter and wife Karen, both of Jefferson Hills Borough; a daughter, Nicole Marnich and husband Bill of Finleyville; seven grandchildren, William, Taylor (Brant), Dalton, Alyssa, Rachael, Maddie and Ella; her beloved sister-in-law and friend, Jean Ritter; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Fred J. Ritter, who died in September of 2012; and a sister, Joyce Davis.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 6. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.