Judith Aline Weishner, 72, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully, in her home, Sunday, July 26, 2020, with her loving husband by her side.

Judith continued to stay positive while putting her life on God's alter as she battled ovarian cancer for nearly two years.

She was born May 31, 1948, in Canonsburg, to Rita and Wilbert Horstman in Canonsburg.

After graduating from Canon-McMillian High School in 1967, she continued to date her high school sweetheart, Anthony S. Weishner. Judith and Tony wed June 20, 1970, and went on to have two beautiful children, Stephanie and Timothy.

After Judith had her children, she decided to dedicate her life to being an amazing and wonderful stay-at-home mom. Judith excelled at showing her children how to love, and supported them through many passions and adventures throughout their lives. She made it her mission to love and improve the lives of her children. Judith found love in raising her cats and a deeper love for her Russian blue breed.

Judith had a passion for gardening, photography and her studies, "A Course In Miracles." You would always see a camera around her neck when she attended events with her family and high school reunions. She found relaxation and peace outside attending to her vegetable and flower gardens. She found her faith, trust in God and finally achieved the spiritual transformation that she used throughout her life after attending and studying "A Course In Miracles."

Judith was predeceased by her older brother, Art; and parents Rita and Wilbert Horstman.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony; her daughter, Stephanie; her son, Timothy and daughter-in-law Melinda; and grandchildren Payton and Olivia Weishner.

The family has decided not to have a funeral service, as Judith was celebrated every day for the past five weeks after coming home with hospice care.

A tribute wall is available at www.serenitycremationservices.com.