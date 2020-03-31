Judith Ann Burnfield Maglietta, 78, of Claysville, formerly of Washington, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Donnell House.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Maglietta of Claysville. Judy was born on April 28, 1941, in Washington. She was the loving mother of Laurie Maglietta (Lisa Alexander), Marc Maglietta (Nichole Maglietta) and Robb Maglietta. She had four grandchildren, Sebastian, Isobel, Melena and Ian. Judy is also survived by two sisters, Claudia Sweger and Christine Powell, and many nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Charles (Butch) Burnfield.

Judy graduated from Trinity High School in 1959, and then graduated from Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. She had a long career in health care. She was employed at Canonsburg Hospital until she moved to Virginia in 1963, where she was head emergency room triage nurse at Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Va. Upon returning to Washington in 1969, she worked initially as a private duty nurse and was then employed by Washington Hospital for 30 years. During that time, she became board certified as a psychiatric and mental health nurse. In 1999, she was employed by Washington-Greene Alternative Residential Services as a nursing supervisor.

Judy was an avid gardener, and was a member of the Orchid Society of Western Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Garden Railway Society. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Washington Health System School of Nursing, 155 Wilson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, https://whs.org/school-of-nursing.