Judith Ann Cumpston Sweeney, 69, a lifelong resident of Mapletown, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 22, 2019, at her home. Born June 30, 1950, in Waynesburg, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Helen Hewitt Cumpston.

Judy was a 1969 graduate of Mapletown High School and had worked as a housekeeper for area families. She enjoyed playing bingo and the daily numbers, as well as taking care of and feeding the neighborhood cats.

Surviving are her son, Eric J. Sweeney of Greensboro; three brothers, Robert (Sue) Cumpston of Mapletown, William (Carol) Cumpston of Bobtown and Denny (Sherri) Cumpston of Morgantown; two sisters, Shirley Hegedis of Mount Morris and Grace (John) Brown of Headlee Heights; a sister-in-law, Virginia Cumpston; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Thomas Cumpston a sister, Helen Petak; and her companion of many years, Robert Watson.

Friends will be received in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 until 11 a.m., hour of service, Monday, with Pastor Gary Whipkey officiating. Interment will follow in Garards Fort Cemetery.

