Judith Ann Hoover Vitteck, 77, of Washington, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.

She was born January 31, 1943, in South Fayette Township, a daughter of the late Raymond Hoover and Effie Mae Levers Hoover.

Mrs. Vitteck attended Eighth Ward Grade School and graduated from Washington High School in 1960.

Judith was a member of the Ladies of the Moose Lodge 22 and the Auxiliary of American Legion Bert C. Siders Post 643 of Avella.

She worked at and retired from the Office of Jessie White of Canton Township, Democratic Committee. She worked for the Washington Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Western Southern Insurance Company.

Judith was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Everyone loved her cooking and she always made sure her family was well fed and taken care of.

She will always be remembered for her tough as nails attitude. She always held her head high and knew she could do anything she set her mind to.

Mrs. Vitteck was Lutheran by faith.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, George Vitteck Jr.; son, George Vitteck III and wife Pamela; son, Carl Vitteck and wife Aimee; three granddaughters, Megan, Emily and Alena Vitteck; grandson, Andrew; sister, Donna Lee Dorrycott and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Deceased are four siblings, Raymond R. Hoover, Norma Jean Weaver, Ronald Leroy Hoover and Donald Dean Hoover.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation. Private services will be conducted by Rev. Robert Grewe. Family requests memorial donations to First Lutheran Church, 92 West Walnut Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington. Additional information and guest book are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.