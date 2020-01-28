Judith Ann Pavlick Rasel, 80, of Washington, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Donnell House.

She was born April 17, 1939, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Brody Pavlick.

Mrs. Rasel was a 1957 graduate of Monessen High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from California State University, where she had been a member of Beta Sigma Phi since 1960. Judith had attained Silver Circle and Order of the Rose status with her sorority.

Until 1977, Judith worked as a teacher for the Monessen School District.

A member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Judith was a former member and lector at Epiphany Catholic Church in Monessen.

Judith enjoyed bingo, watching game shows, playing cards, going to the casino, and traveling.

On November 4, 1996, she married Albert Duane Rasel, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Dr. Jamie Lynn (Dr. Jonathan Jahr) Hanam-Jahr of Beverly Hills, Calif.; and two grandchildren, Jacob Jahr of El Paso, Texas, and Rachel Jahr of Philadelphia.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, January 30, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 119 W. Chestnut St., Washington, with Father Thomas Lewandowski as celebrant.

Burial in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen, will be private, and held at the convenience of the family.