Judith C. "Judy" Nichols was born October 20, 1941, and died in her beloved family home Thursday, March 28, 2019.

She was a daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret Ashton Nichols of Wheeling, W.Va.

She graduated from the former Triadelphia High School, former West Liberty State College and West Virginia University. For 30 years, she taught home economics at Avella High School.

After retirement, she was a partner in "Taste of Home Catering." She was a wonderful cook and seamstress. She was a member of West Virginia Farm Bureau, Green Acres CEO's and leader and member of Shawnee 4-H Club. She was a former elder and member of Stone Presbyterian Church. At the time of her death, she was a deacon and member of Roney's Point Presbyterian Church. She liked to garden and travel.

She grew up and lived her life on the family farm.

She is survived by brother Edward Nichols (Marjorie); nephew Robert Nichols (Gail); niece Bridget Snapp (Jeff); and great-nieces Lily Nichols, Rebecca Snapp and Emily Snapp, the joys of her life.

services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, with the Rev. Darrin Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Deacon's Fund, Rooney's Point Presbyterian Church, 169 Dallas Pike, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

