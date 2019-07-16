Judith Diane Hobbs, 75, of Washington, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Frederick, Md.

Judith was born July 31, 1943, in Washington, a daughter of the late Allen Shultz and Dorothy Shultz. She was a 1962 graduate of Washington High School. Judith was employed as a sales clerk at The Clothes Horse and Hickson's Office Supply in Washington.

Judith enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Judith is survived by sisters Kathryn Ullom (Jack) of Columbia, S.C., Joyce Muto of Washington and Debra Wright (Jeff) of Claysville; daughter Kimberley Brooks (Stephen) of Frederick; granddaughter Allison Brooks; and grandson Drew Brooks.

Mrs. Hobbs was preceded in death by her former husband, Daniel Hobbs; and youngest daughter, Tracy Hobbs.

Friends are welcome from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19. Pastor Laura Saffel will officiate. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to or Washington Area Humane Society.