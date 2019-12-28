Judith E. "Judy" Buckingham, 77, of Washington, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, in UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born September 22, 1942, in Washington, a daughter of the late Harry "Hap" and Eva Pacilla Rundquist.

Mrs. Buckingham was a 1960 graduate of Washington High School and went on to complete the secretarial program at Penn Commercial College. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish, Washington.

She worked for Featherlin & Carl Realty and then Guidos Realty.

Her greatest joys were spending time with and babysitting her grandchildren as well as trips to the beach with immediate and extended family.

She was a member of the Washington Chapter of the International Association of Administrative Professionals.

On December 10, 1971, she married Robert B. Buckingham, who passed away June 28, 2012.

Surviving are a daughter, Maria T. Buckingham (Dan) Piatt of Washington; two stepdaughters, Judy L. Buckingham of Canonsburg and Mary Jo (Bill) Wolfe of Washington; three grandchildren, Katie (Adam) Wisniewski and Christopher and Andrew Piatt; a great-granddaughter, Audrey Joy Wisniewski; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, in Immaculate Conception Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington, PA 15301, with Father Tom Lewandkowski as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Washington Area Humane Society at www.washingtonpashelter.org, or to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation at www.bafound.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director and Andrew C. Piatt, director.