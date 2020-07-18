1/1
Judith Eileen Weaver Kler
Judith "Judy" Eileen Weaver Kler went home to Jesus, peacefully in her sleep, Monday, June 15, 2020, at age 80.

Those who knew Judy best would describe her as caring, generous and always working to put others before herself. She was quick to laugh, slow to anger, and loved her family and friends with a great passion.

She was born July 14, 1939, in Washington, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Weaver.

Judy was a graduate of Trinity High School. She worked various part time jobs throughout her life, but was a dedicated and loving mother first and foremost. She especially treasured her role as a grandmother. Judy took great pride in her grandchildren and always boasted about her love for them.

Judy was a lifelong lover of reading and was rarely found without a stack of books. She was very active in the life of several Washington County churches.

She was married for 52 years to her late husband, Harry "Butch" Kler of Washington.

Judy is survived by her two sons and their wives, Joe (Vickie) Kler and Kevin (Julie) Kler; four grandchildren, Brynn, Jonathan, Katherine and Nathan; her brother, Donald R. Weaver; sister-in-law Mary Kita; and her many nephews and nieces.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, is a sister, Janice Putorti.

Services will be held at at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 18, 2020.
