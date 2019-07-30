Judith Kusch, 74, of Scenery Hill, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.

She was born December 3, 1944, in Washington, a daughter of the late Ernest and Sarah Simpson Allen. She attended McGuffey schools and went on to work in retail sales, as well as in the home.

In 1996, she married William Kusch, with whom she shared 23 years of marriage before his death July 14, 2019.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed scratch offs, flea markets and taking her son, Allen to lunch every Sunday.

She is survived by four children, Linda (Larry) Schmidt, Dennis (Mary K.) McKean and Allen McKean, all of Washington, as well as James McKean of Harrisville. She is also survived by three brothers, Robert (Mary) Allen of Scenery Hill, Charles (Diane) Allen of Taylorstown and Ed (Letha) Allen of Florida; and two sisters, Nancy Jako of West Alexander and Betty Lemley of Washington.

In addition, she is also survived by nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and late husband, are two brothers, David Allen and Ernest "Ning" Allen Jr.; and four sisters, Lovella Crupe, Juanita Crupe, Paulette Cox and Marlyn Phillips.

At her request, all services will be private and are entrusted to Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington.

